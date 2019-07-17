BUSINESS
Oando, Trafigura Others Win NNPC Oil Swap Contract
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has reportedly offered award letters on Monday for highly sought-after contracts to exchange crude oil for imported fuel, oil industry.
According to Reuters, a total of 15 groupings, with at least 34 companies in total, received award letters. The award letters were circulated on Monday. While the contracts have not yet been signed, that is largely a formality as the terms have been negotiated and the list of companies is unlikely to change.
Reuters said that the NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu, when reached for comment, said he would seek verification of the news. The number of winners is an expansion on the previous list, which had 10 pairings with a total of 22 companies.
Oil companies work hard to get on the list, which gives them coveted, and potentially lucrative, access to Nigeria’s crude oil cargoes. The NNPC extended the previous contracts at least twice as the nation focused on elections in February this year.
The swap deals have supplied virtually all of Nigeria’s gasoline for the past two years, as capped prices mean that other would-be importers cannot make money bringing the fuel into the country. Nigeria, with a population of some 190 million, consumes close to 40 million litres per day of gasoline and is easily the largest fuel market in West Africa.
While NNPC has refineries with a combined nameplate capacity of 445,000 barrels per day, decades without regular maintenance or investment leaves the nation almost wholly reliant on imports.
The following is a list of the winning groups, 1: BP/Aym Shafa 2: Vitol/Varo 3: Trafigura/AA Rano 4: MRS 5: Oando/Cepsa 6: Bono/Akleen/Amazon/Eterna 7: Eyrie/Masters/Cassiva/Asean Group 8: Mercuria/Barbedos/Petrogas/Rainoil 9: UTM/Levene/Matrix/Petra Atlantic 10: TOTSA 11: Duke Oil 12: Sahara 13: Gunvor/Maikifi 14: Litasco /Brittania-U 15: Mocoh/Mocoh Nigeria.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3