BUSINESS
Oil Prices Extend Loss As Production Returns At Gulf Of Mexico
Oil prices extended loss for a second day yesterday as more production facilities returned to operation in the U.S. Gulf after Hurricane Barry swept through recently, while Chinese economic data subdued the outlook for crude demand.
Brent crude futures were down 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent at $66.38 a barrel after falling 0.4 per cent overnight, while the U.S. crude fell by 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent to $59.48 a barrel. The U.S. benchmark fell about 1 per cent in the previous session.
Both contracts last week made their biggest weekly gains in three weeks as U.S. oil inventories fell and diplomatic tensions rose in the Middle East.
But as producers on Monday began restoring some of the nearly 74 per cent of output that was shut at U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry, concerns about oversupply returned to the fore.
While Chinese data on Monday showed industrial output and retail data beat expectations, overall figures showed the country’s slowest quarterly economic growth in decades.
China’s oil throughput rose to a record 13.07 million barrels per day in June, up 7.7 per cent from a year earlier, following the start-up of two new large refineries, official data showed.
Still, economic growth of just 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 – the weakest in 27 years – highlighted the impact of trade tensions with Washington and raised the possibility that more incentives might be needed to jump-start the economy.
“The more significant drag on oil markets is China’s weaker consumption data,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner, at Vanguard Markets.
In the U.S. there was 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production offline in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, about 80,000 barrels fewer than on Sunday.
Workers also were returning to the more than 280 production platforms that had been evacuated. It can take several days for full production to be resumed after a storm leaves the Gulf of Mexico.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3