Ondo Govt To Pull Down Illegal Structures In Ore Market

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Ondo State Government has vowed to pull down all illegal structures in Ore Market to ensure safer and more hygienic environment.

Mr Olatunji Ifabiyi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, said this on Wednesday during an inspection of Ore Market in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.

Ifabiyi said that the state government had decided to take drastic measures to ensure that sanity was restored to the market.

He said that government would not condone disorderliness and unhygienic activities in the market environment.

According to him, people must engage in economic activities under convenient and conducive environment.

“We are what we eat, they say. But it appears the market men and women at Ore Market are nonchalant towards hygiene.

“People have caused unnecessary expansion to the market by erecting all manners of illegal structures and thereby blocking free human and vehicular movements.

“Bottles are blocking the drains because of indiscriminate dumping of refuse which, in turn, generates bad odour and they are even displaying goods on outlet and inlet roads,” he said.

The special adviser  said that the visit was to sensitise the traders that “dirt breeds germs and germs breed diseases”, adding  that it would no longer be business as usual.

Ifabiyi, who implored the traders to pay up what they owed for the lock-up shops and “ensure the market area is always clean”, promised to revisit the market with task force personnel in a bid to restore sanity to the environment.

Mr Raji Sikiru, The Special Assistant to the Governor on Market Matters, said that stakeholders should take care of the market, adding that the government would fast track the rehabilitation of the market.

Responding, Chief Temitope Ijimiga, the Babaloja of Ore Market, thanked the special adviser for his visit and lauded the state government for its noble plans to develop the market.

Mrs Eniola Ogunlana, the Iyaloja of the market, said she was elated that the market would wear a new look soon.

She advised the traders to cooperate with the task force officers to hasten the development and changes to the market.

 

