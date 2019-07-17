BUSINESS
Onne Customs Generates N54.1b, With N443m Seizures In 6 Months
The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area II Command, Onne Port, has collected a total of N54 billion between January and June 2019 with seizures worth N443.3million in the last six months.
Speaking with journalists yesterday, Comptroller Galadima Saidu said that the collected figure for first half 2019 translates to 15% increase above the N46.2million collected within same period of 2018.
Saidu added that it represents 57 percent achievement of the annual revenue target of N95.7 billion set for the command in the year 2019.
The Command as well recorded seizures of thirty-four (34) containers worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N443.3million in the first six months of the year.
While reiterating that the command under his watch will continue to be a no go area for non-compliant traders, Saidu gave a breakdown of seizures achieved within the period.
According to him, efforts are sustained in top gear by the Officers and Men of the Command to reduce smuggling to its barest minimum.
He disclosed that 2 x 20ft containers comprising 2,200 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value of N26,136,496.00; 4 x 20ft containers comprising of 6,456 cartons of foreign soap(detergent) worth N74,947,617; 1x 20ft container loaded with 57,300 pieces of machetes valued at B16,115,234.00; 1x 40ft container loaded with Scrap metal of various sizes and type worth N5,386,979.00; and 24 x 20ft containers comprising of 10,800 packs of corrugated aluminum roofing tiles/sheets and its accessories with DPV N290,823,551.00.
Other seizures he listed includes 1x 20ft container comprising of 315 bales of textiles (wax material worth N18,495,395.00; 69 bags of imported rice and 329 bales of clothing (assorted wears) amounting to N10,725,658.00.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3