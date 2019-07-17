Onne Customs Generates N54.1b, With N443m Seizures In 6 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area II Command, Onne Port, has collected a total of N54 billion between January and June 2019 with seizures worth N443.3million in the last six months.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Comptroller Galadima Saidu said that the collected figure for first half 2019 translates to 15% increase above the N46.2million collected within same period of 2018.

Saidu added that it represents 57 percent achievement of the annual revenue target of N95.7 billion set for the command in the year 2019.

The Command as well recorded seizures of thirty-four (34) containers worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N443.3million in the first six months of the year.

While reiterating that the command under his watch will continue to be a no go area for non-compliant traders, Saidu gave a breakdown of seizures achieved within the period.

According to him, efforts are sustained in top gear by the Officers and Men of the Command to reduce smuggling to its barest minimum.

He disclosed that 2 x 20ft containers comprising 2,200 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value of N26,136,496.00; 4 x 20ft containers comprising of 6,456 cartons of foreign soap(detergent) worth N74,947,617; 1x 20ft container loaded with 57,300 pieces of machetes valued at B16,115,234.00; 1x 40ft container loaded with Scrap metal of various sizes and type worth N5,386,979.00; and 24 x 20ft containers comprising of 10,800 packs of corrugated aluminum roofing tiles/sheets and its accessories with DPV N290,823,551.00.

Other seizures he listed includes 1x 20ft container comprising of 315 bales of textiles (wax material worth N18,495,395.00; 69 bags of imported rice and 329 bales of clothing (assorted wears) amounting to N10,725,658.00.