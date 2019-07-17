Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Pakistan Arrests Accused Mastermind Of Mumbai Attacks

Published

28 mins ago

on

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on Mumbai in 2008, on terror finance charges, a spokesman for the chief minister of Punjab said.

The move came days before a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has vowed to crack down on militant groups operating in Pakistan.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the U. S., is the founder of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, a militant group.

The LeT was blamed by the United States and India for the Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 people.

Saeed has denied any involvement and said his network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups.

A spokesman for Punjab Governor Shahbaz Gill said Saeed was arrested near the town of Gujranwala in central Pakistan.

“The main charge is that he is gathering funds for banned outfits, which is illegal,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan, which is included on the so called “gray list” of the Financial Action Task Force, a money laundering and terror finance watchdog, has been under increasing pressure to stop the financing of militant groups.

The United States has offered a 10 million dollars  reward for information leading to Saeed’s conviction over the Mumbai attacks.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

EDUCATION5 mins ago

Kaduna Govt. To Go After Underperforming Private Schools – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government says it will go after underperforming private schools and shut them as part of efforts to...
FEATURES7 mins ago

El Chapo: How Mexico’s Drug Kingpin Fell Victim To His Own Legend

Caked in filth, the world’s most powerful drug baron hauled himself from a manhole. For Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, whose...
NEWS28 mins ago

Pakistan Arrests Accused Mastermind Of Mumbai Attacks

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on Mumbai in 2008, on...
NEWS34 mins ago

Group Faults Obasanjo’s Open Letter To PMB

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has faulted the recent open letter written by former President...
NEWS37 mins ago

Wild Elephant Kills Man In Nepal

A 62 year old man has been killed by a wild elephant in a village near a national park in...
NEWS45 mins ago

Scores Killed, Millions Displaced As Monsoon Batters South Asia

More than 200 people have been killed and millions displaced as seasonal monsoon rains triggered floods, landslides and building collapses...
NEWS1 hour ago

Bayelsa Guber: APC Adopts Direct Mode For Primaries

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has adopted the direct system of primaries to choose who...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: