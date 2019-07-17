NEWS
PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi over the death of his father, Malam Muhammad Makarfi.
The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Makarfi, a statesman and devout Muslim, who dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of the nation and humanity at large.
“Though we intensely mourn, the PDP draws solace in the fact that Malam Makarfi lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our nation an outstanding patriot in Senator Makarfi.
“Senator Makarfi’s commitment to national development as Governor of Kaduna State, Senator of the Federal Republic as well as the sacrifices he made in stabilising and repositioning our party during her trying time speaks volume of the lessons he must have received from his father.
“The PDP therefore condoles with the entire Makarfi family and prays the Almighty God to grant them and their loved ones the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” the party said.
