Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PDP Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condoled with the former chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi over the death of his father, Malam Muhammad Makarfi.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Makarfi, a statesman and devout Muslim, who dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of the nation and humanity at large.

“Though we intensely mourn, the PDP draws solace in the fact that Malam  Makarfi lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our nation an  outstanding patriot in Senator Makarfi.

“Senator Makarfi’s commitment to national development as Governor of  Kaduna State, Senator of the Federal Republic as well as the sacrifices  he made in stabilising and repositioning our party during her trying time speaks volume of the lessons he must have received from his father.

“The PDP therefore condoles with the entire Makarfi family and prays the   Almighty God to grant them and their loved ones the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” the party said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido
METRO2 hours ago

Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith

Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
PDP logo PDP logo
NEWS2 hours ago

Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
POLITICS2 hours ago

Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has   hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
POLITICS2 hours ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: