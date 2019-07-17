NEWS
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.
According to a statement by the media office of the Secretary to the government of the federation, said in this regard, all ministries, departments, agencies of government, Sub-National Entities, businesses and the public are enjoined to obtain soft copy of the portrait.
Also, sample copy of the new official portrait can be viewed and downloaded on the official website of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
