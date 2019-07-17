Reps Declare Edo Assembly Illegal

***directs Obaseki to issue new proclamation

The last may not have been heard of the crisis rocking Edo state Assembly as the House of Representatives on Wednesday, called the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation within one week for a proper inauguration.

This is as it also directed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director-general of Department of State Services (DSS), to shut down the legislature and provide adequate security to avert allegations of threats and intimidation.

These form part of the recommendation by the ad-hoc committee constituted to probe wade into the crisis in the state assembly which was considered and adopted at the Committee of the Whole.

It would be recalled that the House last week, constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate the quagmire following the adoption of a motion which noted that the inauguration of the 24-member Assembly was improper given that only 9 lawmakers currently constitute the House.

In adopting the report, the House also directed that all actions taken by the 7th Assembly members should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration and, in the event that these measures fail, the House will take over the functions of the Assembly in accordance with Section 11(4) of the constitution.

Presenting the report to the House, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, informed that investigation, revealed that the crisis bothered on the selection of leadership positions in the Assembly adding that the lawmakers who were inaugurated did so under duress by the state government; that the proclamation letter issued by the governor was confusing and misleading as it bore no time for the event.

Namdas also said that findings reveal that the proclamation issued by the governor on the 14th of June, 2019, was not done in accordance with convention and tradition of the House and it was not communicated to all the members-elect.

The recommendations reads:

“That the Governor of Edo state, Mr. godwin Obaseki, in the interest of peaceful co-existence of the state, should issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with Section 105(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) stating the date, time and venue and publish in any National daily and television station;

“That all actions taken by the 7th Assembly members should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration;

“That all members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House with the view to moving the state forward;

“That the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director of Department of State Service, DSS should shut down the Edo State assembly and provide adequate security to allay fears of intimidating and threats of alleged as members-elect;

“That where recommendation (i) (ii) and (iii) above fail, the national assembly should invoke the provisions of Section 11(4) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) to take over the State House of Assembly until the situation normalizes”