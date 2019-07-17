NEWS
Road Crashes Claim 49 Lives In Lagos In 6 Months – FRSC
The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 49 people died and 430 others were injured in 264 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) between January and June in Lagos.
Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander of the Corps, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.
Omeje said that 2,214 persons were involved in the 264 traffic accidents within the period under review.
According to him, 25,344 offenders were arrested for 27,970 offences, ranging from seat belt violations, driving without valid driver’s licence, tyre default, broken windscreen and overloading.
“Other offences that attracted the corps’ attention include driving against traffic, wrong overtaking, drunk-driving, among others, ‘’ he said.
Omeje gave an assurance that the corps would not relent in its resolve to reduce carnage on the road, saying that no effort would be spared in bringing sanity to the roads.
“We are intensifying our operations in this next half of the year to reduce road traffic crashes to the barest minimum.
“We have embarked on `Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence’ to make sure that only certified drivers are on the road, while those who are not qualified are removed from the road.
“Also, the corps nationwide has started `Operation Safe-To- Load’ to bring sanity to the operations of tankers and trailers,’’ Omeje said.
He urged road users to be extra careful on the roads and to ensure strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)
MOST READ
Egypt To Restore Golden Coffin Of Tutankhamun
Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has begun restoring the golden wooden coffin of Tutankhamun for the first time since the Boy King’s...
Data Of ‘Nearly All Adults’ In Bulgaria Stolen
Personal data belonging to millions of Bulgarians has been stolen in a cyber-attack on the country’s tax agency. According to...
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
No fewer than 22,454 teachers who wrote the May Diet of the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) have qualified to...
Road Crashes Claim 49 Lives In Lagos In 6 Months – FRSC
The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 49 people died and 430 others were injured...
Child Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law
…Those already convicted inclusive New laws in Ukraine will see convicted paedophiles and rapists forcibly castrated by chemical injection. The...
Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Miss Veronica Abang as his Special Assistant on New Media with immediate...
TUC Wants 35 Percent Women Representation In Buhari’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the 35...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME9 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun