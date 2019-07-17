NEWS
Rotary Club Gwarinpa Inaugurates 11th President
The Rotary club, Gwarinpa, Abuja has inaugurated Rotn Eric Ndubuisi Ojeh as the 11th president of the club for 2019/2020 year.
The club also launched its 2019/2020 projects which include medical awareness and advocacy programs; provision of sick bay for schools; scholarship programs for indigent pupils in the community; free entrepreneurship training among others.
Speaking after his investiture ceremony, Rotn Ojeh expressed his desire to carry on from where his predecessor stopped.
On the projects to embark on during his tenure as president, Ojeh said Rotary clubs do not involve in projects like construction of roads or building of magnificent structures but he will ensure that he carried some of the listed projects for the year under review.
He also urged members to pay up their dues as this would help in carrying out the projects.
Also speaking, the immediate past president of the club, Zeph Agwu said “one year ago, we all gathered in this same hall to witness my inauguration as the 10th President of this great club. Here we are again today, one year after, to commemorate the ascension of Rotarian Eric Ndubuisi Ojeh PlJF as the 11th President of our International Award winning club”.
“It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this success story. Yes! Success story of an organization that has’ never faulted in its succession plan. An association that has kept faith with its steady progress. An organization that has never faulted in delivering on its promises of humanitarian services to its community and the world at large.”
He further noted that “We did our level best to achieve our targets. I must however point out that many of the targets were attained while others remained unattained, essentially due to poor finances. The year was particularly very challenging to Nigerians in general, Rotarians not exempted. This affected the contributions of Rotarians to the club in terms of their time, their treasure and their talents. It was so bad that a substantial number of members were unable to pay their dues as at when due”.
“Some of our partners were unable to meet up with their promises and commitments to the club. Even some donors who made pledges to us could not redeem them even as I speak to you. Expectedly, these rubbed off on the club’s finances and its ability to reach its targets”.
“ It took the deft management and financial engineering of the Board of Directors and some very committed club members to navigate the year successfully. For this I thank all club members who went extra miles to ensure we achieved all we did achieve in the year under review.”
