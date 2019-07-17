NEWS
Scores Killed, Millions Displaced As Monsoon Batters South Asia
More than 200 people have been killed and millions displaced as seasonal monsoon rains triggered floods, landslides and building collapses in South Asia, officials said on Wednesday.
Officials disclosed that the death toll in monsoon related incidents since July 10 in seven Indian states was 95.
North eastern Assam state was among the worst hit with over five million people affected by floods.
A state management unit said that at least 33 people had died in rain related incidents including drownings and landslides.
Assam’s national parks were flooded and 30 animals including two one horned rhinos had died since July 30.
In India’s eastern state of Bihar rivers continued to flow over the danger mark and an estimated 2.6 million people were affected. Bihar’s disaster management unit said 33 people had died since late Tuesday.
According to the Home Ministry, in neighbouring Nepal, 83 people lost their lives while 35 were still missing.
The hardest hit regions were the eastern and central plains bordering India where an estimated 17,430 families were affected by floods.
At least 30 people had died in Bangladesh in rain related incidents in the low lying country since July 13 and over two million people were affected, humanitarian resource website Reliefweb said in an update.
In Pakistan eight people had died and 16 injured in various rain related incidents, the National Disaster Management Authority said.
Another 24 people who were swept away in flash floods in Pakistan administered Kashmir on Monday are feared dead. No survivors had been found yet, officials said on Wednesday.
MOST READ
Kaduna Govt. To Go After Underperforming Private Schools – Commissioner
The Kaduna State Government says it will go after underperforming private schools and shut them as part of efforts to...
El Chapo: How Mexico’s Drug Kingpin Fell Victim To His Own Legend
Caked in filth, the world’s most powerful drug baron hauled himself from a manhole. For Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, whose...
Pakistan Arrests Accused Mastermind Of Mumbai Attacks
Pakistan authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on Mumbai in 2008, on...
Group Faults Obasanjo’s Open Letter To PMB
A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has faulted the recent open letter written by former President...
Wild Elephant Kills Man In Nepal
A 62 year old man has been killed by a wild elephant in a village near a national park in...
Scores Killed, Millions Displaced As Monsoon Batters South Asia
More than 200 people have been killed and millions displaced as seasonal monsoon rains triggered floods, landslides and building collapses...
Bayelsa Guber: APC Adopts Direct Mode For Primaries
Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has adopted the direct system of primaries to choose who...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
CRIME7 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft