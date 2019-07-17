Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

S’Court Throws Out Nwoko’s Appeal,Upholds Nwaoboshi’s Election

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal filed against the nomination of  Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election.

The apex court struck out the two appeals filed by Ned Nwoko who had challenged Senator Nwaoboshi election for lack of jurisdiction.

In a unanimous decision yesterday , the apex court said that the originating summons filed by Ned Nwoko on December  11, 2018  at the Federal High Court, Abuja was incompetent and that the trial court judge was therefore in error as the incompetent process had robbed the court of its jurisdiction .

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Inyang Okoro  stated  that “ the originating summons is incompetent , judgment of the trial court is without jurisdiction”.

“This court has raised the issue of jurisdiction so moto (on its own) in the light of section 295(8) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended ) as to when the cause of action arose.”

The appellant and indeed all parties agreed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared Senator Nwaoboshi winner of the primary election on 2nd October 2018 and that the declaration set off the action taken by  the appellant.

“The appellant (Nwoko ) was aggrieved on 2nd October 2018 when the result was announced”, Justice Okoro held.

He said that the argument by Nwoko’s lawyer that the cause of action was  a continuous injury did not fly at all in the light of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution.

The amendment provides that pre-election matters should be filed within 14 days when the action ,event and decision took place,  in the instant case the appellant went to court on 11th December 2018.

The trial court judge, justice Ahmed Mohammed granted the relief sought and declared Ned Nwoko as senator -elect for Delta North district.

Aggrieved by the court’s decision, Senator Nwaoboshi approached the Court of Appeal and lodged an appeal.

The Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment set aside the judgment of Federal High Court delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed and struck out Nwoko’s suit for being statute barred at the time it was filed at the lower court.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Mohammed Baba  Idris held that :”By the time the matter was instituted the action was statute barred having commenced outside the 14 days allowed by the law”

Dissatisfied with the decision Nwoko had brought the matter before the Supreme Court.  But before the appeals could be argued, the five justices of the apex court panel raised the issue of jurisdiction and asked the lawyers to address them.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido
METRO2 hours ago

Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith

Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
PDP logo PDP logo
NEWS3 hours ago

Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
POLITICS3 hours ago

Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has   hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
POLITICS3 hours ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: