Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Senate Confirms Tanko As CJN Today

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Senate is set to confirm Justice  Mahmud Tanko as the substantive chief Justice of Nigeria today, LEADERSHIP can report.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday written to the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of Justice Tanko as the substantive CJN.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this at the plenary on Tuesday, said that Tanko will appear before the committee of a whole of the Senate to commence his screening exercise.

LEADERHIP reports that since there are no standing committees in the Senate, appearing in a committee of the whole means that Tanko’s confirmation will be done today.

Lawan had said that copies of the nominee’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) had been distributed to the lawmakers to enable them have adequate background information about him and his career.

He urged his colleagues to take time to go through the copies before Wednesday so as to direct relevant questions to him.

The Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abubakar (APC Kebbi) had earlier made reference to the letter of request for Tanko’s confirmation as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Abubakar said the President’s request was in accordance with section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended.

Recall that Justice Tanko has been in acting capacity since he took over from the erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria,  Justice Walter Onnoghen who left the office under controversial circumstances.

Justice Tanko specifically took over in acting capacity since January,  2019.

Buhari in his letter had explained that the choice of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria followed recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido
METRO2 hours ago

Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith

Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
PDP logo PDP logo
NEWS2 hours ago

Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
POLITICS2 hours ago

Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has   hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
POLITICS2 hours ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: