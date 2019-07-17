Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Senate Mourns Pediatric Professor, 4 Police Cadets

Published

43 mins ago

on

The Senate yesterday mourned the death of a Pediatric professor with the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and four other police Cadets that died as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Zaria- Kano road which is under construction.

This followed a motion by Senator Kwari Seleiman Abdu (APC Kaduna North) on the need to address the increasing rate of traffic accidents along Kaduna – Zaria- Kano road.

Abdu said the commencement of the reconstruction of Abuja -Kaduna- Zaria Kano road, by the Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power in June, 2015 led to the creation of many diversions leading to gridlock, accidents and loss of lives and properties on the road.

The senator said due to lack of fully equipped Emergency Medical Units on the road, people involved in accidents who ought to have been saved, lost their lives due to lack of prompt medical assistance.

But the Senate while mourning the victims, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to establish emergency medical units (Trauma Centres) on the road.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido
METRO6 mins ago

Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
NEWS11 mins ago

Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith

Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
NEWS12 mins ago

Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
PDP logo PDP logo
NEWS15 mins ago

Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
POLITICS15 mins ago

Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has   hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
POLITICS15 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: