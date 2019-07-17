NEWS
Senate Mourns Pediatric Professor, 4 Police Cadets
The Senate yesterday mourned the death of a Pediatric professor with the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and four other police Cadets that died as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Zaria- Kano road which is under construction.
This followed a motion by Senator Kwari Seleiman Abdu (APC Kaduna North) on the need to address the increasing rate of traffic accidents along Kaduna – Zaria- Kano road.
Abdu said the commencement of the reconstruction of Abuja -Kaduna- Zaria Kano road, by the Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power in June, 2015 led to the creation of many diversions leading to gridlock, accidents and loss of lives and properties on the road.
The senator said due to lack of fully equipped Emergency Medical Units on the road, people involved in accidents who ought to have been saved, lost their lives due to lack of prompt medical assistance.
But the Senate while mourning the victims, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to establish emergency medical units (Trauma Centres) on the road.
