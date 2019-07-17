EDUCATION
Some Cotonou Varsities Present Fake Graduates For Mobilisation – NYSC
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday said some universities in Cotonou in Benin Republic present fake graduates for the mobiliSation of the scheme.
The NYSC director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, stated this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
This is just as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to support National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in combating fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.
According to Adeyemi, the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, made the pledge when NYSC director-general, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in his office recently at EFCC headquarters, Abuja.
She added that Magu condemned activities of unpatriotic Nigerians who brought shame to the country through their desperate quest for wealth, including sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates.
The EFCC also commended corps members for educating Nigerians on the dangers of corruption through the Anti-corruption Community Development Service Groups
The EFCC boss then promised to collaborate with NYSC to checkmate illegal activities of such individuals.
Earlier, the NYSC chief had decried corruption in the country, adding that under his leadership, staff and corps members would pursue the fight to get rid of the menace.
He appealed for EFCC support “in NYSC’s quest to monitor the activities of some higher institutions that present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service.”
Ibrahim said “it is unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic present to us people who didn’t go to the four walls of the university as graduates for NYSC mobilisation.
“We are presently investigating some of such so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English.”
