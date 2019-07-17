NEWS
Tambuwal, Others Storm Minna For El Amin School’s 20th Graduation Day
The governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal and traditional rulers were among dignitaries that witnessed El Amin International School’s 20th Graduation Day in Minna, the Niger State capital.
LEADERSHIP recalls that the El Amin International Schools, Minna, was founded by the late former First Lady, Maryam Babangida and has continued to grow in leaps and bounds
Our correspondent gathered that the first event for parents was the pre-graduation dinner party which was well attended. This was followed by the graduation day where the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal was the guest of honour and chief launcher of the school’s KS 2019 magazine.
Also in attendance, were royal fathers from around the state, notable amongst them was the Emirs of Minna and Agaie. Others present include members of the House of Representatives, commissioners, parents and well-wishers.
Major highlights of the day were the presentation of certificates to the graduates by the governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal. The overall best student award went to Zainab Malabu for being the best student in seven major subjects. She got cash awards, a MacBook laptop and a tablet courtesy of the executive director.
Earlier, in his Graduation Day Speech, the executive director of the schools, Dr Muhammad Babangida said, “This will be the tenth time we are gathering for an event like this following the demise of our visionary leader and founder of EL-Amin International Schools, the Late Dr. (Mrs) Maryam Babangida. May Allah grant her eternal rest in Aljanatu Firdaus.”
Speaking further, he revealed that “when she established her schools in Minna and Abuja, over 24 years ago, one of her abiding vision was to provide quality education in an enabling and inspiring environment.”
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3