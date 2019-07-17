Total Commission 10 Projects Worth N1bn In Northern Nigeria

The management Total Upstream Nigeria Limited, said it spent N1billion in the execution of 10 key projects across 8 states in northern Nigeria as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) aimed at improving the lives of citizens

The projects were executed alongside its joint venture partners, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as well as its operating partners, PETROBRAS, SAPETRO, and CNOOC.

Speaking at the of commission and handover ceremony in Abuja yesterday, Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater District, Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Nigeria Limited, Engr. Ahmadu-Kida Musa, said the execution of the projects was in furtherance of the CSR initiative of Total’s Deepwater operations.

The projects according to him were borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water, and sanitation.

“The locations of these projects were also carefully chosen to impact the internally displaced persons especially in the North East of the country. They are also in congruence with the United Nations Sustainable Goals Nos 3,4,6, and 7,” he said.

He explained that most of the projects are delivered with integrated solar power which is environment-friendly and cheap to run.

Speaking what it cost the corporations to execute the projects, he said, “The projects we are commissioning today were constructed, at a cost of about one billion Maria (N1 billion).”

He stated that the company and her partners will continue to intervene in the social environment of Nigeria through the deployment of various projects.

The projects according to him, includes the construction, equipping of model schools, science laboratories and ICT centers.

In the area of health, the company constructed 4 units of maternal and child referral Centre in the in North East to assist the woman impacted and children by the on-going insurgency in the area, he said.

One of the projects commissioned is the maternal and child Centre at Bama, Borno state.

Mammogram centers was also established in Anka, Zamfara state, water projects in Offa, Kwara state and Bernin Kebbi, Kebbi state, science laboratory in Kastina, Kastina state, ICT Centre in Azare, Bauchi state.

The projects were formerly commissioned and handed over to the communities with a charge to ensure they are sustainable use.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the state, Sokoto commissioner for education, Prof. Bashuri Garba commended Total and its partners while charging others to emulate the good gesture.