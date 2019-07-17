NEWS
TUC Wants 35 Percent Women Representation In Buhari’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the 35 percent affirmative action of women representation in his appointment of Ministers, Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) of MDAs, and other Principal Officers in the formation of his Cabinet
In a letter of appeal to President Buhari, the National Chairperson TUC Women Commission, Comrade Hafsatu Shaibu, reminded the President of his promise to carry along the women and youths in his administration
According to comrade Shaibu, it is globally recognised and accepted, that the inclusion of women in political participation and decision making is a fundamental aspect of modern democracy.
Comrade Shuibu also appealed to President Buhari to encourage state governors to extend the same gesture to the Women and the Youths at the states and local Government levels in the appointment of Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Chairmen and other principal officers.
She decried that in Nigeria, women are underrepresented in politics and in decision making at different levels, expressing confidence that President Buhari will change the trend.
She expressed optimism that the increased representation of women in government would go a long way to enhance benefits such as improved decision making across board, changes in certain policies, economic growth, enhanced conflict resolution and peace building.
She said, “presently, in the 9th Assembly in Nigeria, out of the 109 senators only 7 are Women, viz a viz the House of Representatives, only 11 women are members out of the 360 seats that exists, the numbers have gone down compared to what we had in the 8th Assembly.
“The picture clearly depicts a lopsided membership of the National Assembly in favour of the Men. Women are still under-represented and obviously marginalized in democratization in Legislative and Executive arms of Government.
“This trend is noticeable from the National level, to states, down to Local Government levels, where few Women take the lead as Local Government chairmen and or Councillors.
“You would recall, that Nigeria as a member of the United Nations signed and ratified the various relevant international instruments, treaties and conventions without reservations. These instruments have always emphasized that member Nations put in place all the necessary structures needed to eliminate gender discriminations, ensure equality and human dignity to all Men and Women.”
MOST READ
Egypt To Restore Golden Coffin Of Tutankhamun
Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has begun restoring the golden wooden coffin of Tutankhamun for the first time since the Boy King’s...
Data Of ‘Nearly All Adults’ In Bulgaria Stolen
Personal data belonging to millions of Bulgarians has been stolen in a cyber-attack on the country’s tax agency. According to...
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
No fewer than 22,454 teachers who wrote the May Diet of the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) have qualified to...
Road Crashes Claim 49 Lives In Lagos In 6 Months – FRSC
The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 49 people died and 430 others were injured...
Child Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law
…Those already convicted inclusive New laws in Ukraine will see convicted paedophiles and rapists forcibly castrated by chemical injection. The...
Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Miss Veronica Abang as his Special Assistant on New Media with immediate...
TUC Wants 35 Percent Women Representation In Buhari’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the 35...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME9 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun