Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

We Share Your Grief, Fulani Monarch Consoles Fasoranti

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and Chairman, Association of Fulani Chiefs, South-West Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado, has condoled with the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, over the gruesome murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakurin on Friday by unknown gunmen.

In a condolence message to the elder statesman and made available to LEADERSHIP in Lagos, Alhaji Bambado described the killing as, “dastardly, tears inducing, unthinkable, condemnable and unacceptable,” adding, “Papa, I, on behalf of the entire Fulani community in the entire South-West of Nigeria share your grief and pray the Almighty Allah to console you and rest the soul of the deceased.”

While calling on the Federal Government to put all the security agencies on red alert with a view to stop the rampant killings all over the country, the worried monarch however warned strongly against politicising the security challenges in the country, or pointing accusing fingers at any of the ethic nationalities in the country.

He added that jumping into the conclusion that such undesirable act of killings come from a particular ethnic group, even before the Police investigation, would further polarise the country along ethnic groups, a development he said would not do the country any good.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS32 mins ago

2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos

Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
NEWS36 mins ago

PMB Approves New Official Portrait

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
NEWS46 mins ago

Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration

As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
World Health Organisation (WHO) World Health Organisation (WHO)
NEWS51 mins ago

WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
NEWS1 hour ago

Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
Edo State house of assembly Edo State house of assembly
NEWS1 hour ago

Edo Assembly Rejects House of Reps Resolution, Says Committee ‘Merchant of Crisis’

*Calls on IGP, DSS, All Parties To Respect Subsisting Court Order The Edo State House of Assembly has said the...
NEWS1 hour ago

Group Tacles Poverty, Youth Restiveness In Niger Delta

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has vowed to reduce poverty and youth restiveness in the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: