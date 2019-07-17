NEWS
We Share Your Grief, Fulani Monarch Consoles Fasoranti
The Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and Chairman, Association of Fulani Chiefs, South-West Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado, has condoled with the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, over the gruesome murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakurin on Friday by unknown gunmen.
In a condolence message to the elder statesman and made available to LEADERSHIP in Lagos, Alhaji Bambado described the killing as, “dastardly, tears inducing, unthinkable, condemnable and unacceptable,” adding, “Papa, I, on behalf of the entire Fulani community in the entire South-West of Nigeria share your grief and pray the Almighty Allah to console you and rest the soul of the deceased.”
While calling on the Federal Government to put all the security agencies on red alert with a view to stop the rampant killings all over the country, the worried monarch however warned strongly against politicising the security challenges in the country, or pointing accusing fingers at any of the ethic nationalities in the country.
He added that jumping into the conclusion that such undesirable act of killings come from a particular ethnic group, even before the Police investigation, would further polarise the country along ethnic groups, a development he said would not do the country any good.
