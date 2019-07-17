NEWS
Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge in Niger Republic due to Boko Haram displacement.
The governor while addressing the refugees mostly from Abadam, Mobbar, and Guzamala local government areas which shares international border with the francophone country said, efforts are in top gear to ensure that very soon all the fleeing citizens return to their respective communities.
Zulum who was received on the visit by the governor of Diffa , Alhaji Mohamed Modu in Niger, was full of thanks to the Nigerien government for making life very comfortable to all the refugees in Diffa since the inception of the Boko Haram crisis.
He noted that Diffa and Borno are just like ‘twins’ adding also that Nigeria and Niger Republic have common culture, tradition and historical background.
The governor said:”The government of the two countries will soon look at possibilities of providing accessible road from Damasak to Diffa for free trade and movement of people as well as enhanced relationship.
“ Very soon, I will come back to Niger to interact personally with my traumatized citizens.”
He announced a donation of N10 million for the refugees in Diffa, saying that, out of the amount, N5 million is from the Borno State government, N3 million from Senator representing Borno North, Abubakar Kyari and N2 million from Hon. Bukar Gana, member representing the area in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.
The governor also used the occasion to sympathise with families of the Nigerien soldiers who lost their lives in the fight against the insurgents and promised to assist the Multi National Joint Task Force to boost their morale in the fight against Boko Haram.
While receiving the Borno State governor at Diffa Government House, the governor of Diffa , Alhaji Modu assured his administration’s determination to provide full security and support to all the Nigerians, especially those taking refuge in Diffa province. The Prefect of Diffa then congratulated Zulum over his emergence as the governor of Borno State, adding that they are still making efforts to come and congratulate him officially and prayed for his success and good health.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3