Zulum Gives 10,000 Bags Of Grains To Refugees In Niger

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday made available 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the indigenes taking refuge in Niger Republic due to Boko Haram displacement.

The governor while addressing the refugees mostly from Abadam, Mobbar, and Guzamala local government areas which shares international border with the francophone country said, efforts are in top gear to ensure that very soon all the fleeing citizens return to their respective communities.

Zulum who was received on the visit by the governor of Diffa , Alhaji Mohamed Modu in Niger, was full of thanks to the Nigerien government for making life very comfortable to all the refugees in Diffa since the inception of the Boko Haram crisis.

He noted that Diffa and Borno are just like ‘twins’ adding also that Nigeria and Niger Republic have common culture, tradition and historical background.

The governor said:”The government of the two countries will soon look at possibilities of providing accessible road from Damasak to Diffa for free trade and movement of people as well as enhanced relationship.

“ Very soon, I will come back to Niger to interact personally with my traumatized citizens.”

He announced a donation of N10 million for the refugees in Diffa, saying that, out of the amount, N5 million is from the Borno State government, N3 million from Senator representing Borno North, Abubakar Kyari and N2 million from Hon. Bukar Gana, member representing the area in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The governor also used the occasion to sympathise with families of the Nigerien soldiers who lost their lives in the fight against the insurgents and promised to assist the Multi National Joint Task Force to boost their morale in the fight against Boko Haram.

While receiving the Borno State governor at Diffa Government House, the governor of Diffa , Alhaji Modu assured his administration’s determination to provide full security and support to all the Nigerians, especially those taking refuge in Diffa province. The Prefect of Diffa then congratulated Zulum over his emergence as the governor of Borno State, adding that they are still making efforts to come and congratulate him officially and prayed for his success and good health.