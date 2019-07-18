SPORTS
2019 Africa Cup: CFN Assures Africa Of Successful Hosting
Barely 10 days to the commencement of the maiden Africa Track Cycling Championships in Abuja, president, Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, has assured the continent of Nigeria’s readiness to host a successful championship.
The inaugural championship scheduled to run from July 26 to 28, 2019 at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, would feature no fewer than 100 participants from ten African countries.
Addressing newsmen yesterday ahead of the event, Massari said cycling teams from 10 countries will be competing at the games, adding that notable world cycling champions will be around to inspire young athletes.
“This is the maiden edition of the Cycling Africa Cup in the continent and it is the first championship that Nigeria will be hosting since the Velodrome was built in 2003.
“No fewer than 100 participants would feature in the competition from ten countries namely; Guinea, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Republic of Benin, Burundi, Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria.
“There will be international coaches that will coordinate the activities during the games and also coaching courses for track and other aspects of the sports will be held,” he said.
Massari also hinted that there will be exhibition contest between current and former champions to inspire upcoming young athletes.
“Also there will be an exhibition contest involving present and former world champions of the games to inspire the youth for that task ahead. Former Italian cycling professionals like Mrs. Giorgia Bronzini, three-time United Cycling International (UCI) world champion, and Roberto Chiappa, two-time UCI world champion.
“Also, Andrea Tonti, former Italy national team member and other lieutenants of several UCI world champions will be around during the competition.
“The leadership of Confederation of Africa Cycling (CAC), led by its president, Mohamed Azzam, would also be in Abuja for the event.”
He appealed to corperate organizations to contribute to the development of the sports in the country.
“We want to make cycling one of the fastest growing sports in Nigeria and to boost athletes because we have the potential that can place Nigeria in the cycling world map.
“We want sponsors that believe in the sport to come and partner with the federation. The game of cycling is more than just sport. It has health benefits to human and also environmental friendly which can ease the congestion of road transportation.”
The technical director of the Nigeria Cycling Federation, Mohammmed Bashir, said team Nigeria is working hard to do the nation proud at the championship.
“Nigeria is ranked high in Africa and we want to go beyond the records. We have selected 21 athletes in the senior elite and the under-23 athletes both male and female that will be representing the nation at the championship in different categories”.
MOST READ
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
In June 2009, the late wise, humane, urbane and peace-loving President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua granted unconditional amnesty to militants in...
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS11 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze
-
ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media
-
NEWS11 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos