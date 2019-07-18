Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

AfDB Team Meet Fayemi Over Infrastructure Upgrade

Published

10 hours ago

on

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Senior Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, on Thursday said that Ekiti state government had taken the right step by seeking partnership with the Bank.

Faal said it was important for the state to do something about its infrastructure deficit.

He spoke on Thursday when a team of the bank’s technical experts met with Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his team at the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The meeting which was in furtherance of ongoing talks between the bank and the state government on support for the upgrade of its infrastructure, was a follow up to an earlier one at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, last month.

Some key areas the Bank is considering technical and financial support for Ekiti State Government include the knowledge zone, agriculture development, transportation, Infrastructure and governance initiatives, SMEs and job creation.

Target projects include Ado Ekiti- Akure road, Agro-allied cargo airport, the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (a smart city to promote a knowledge economy), Agriculture Processing Zone, Power Project and job creation.

The AfDB director, who noted the AfDB had a good working relationship with Governor Fayemi during his first term in office and when he served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, described the Governor as a development-focused leader.

He restated the earlier position of AfDB’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, that the development bank would partner with the state in its desire to upgrade its infrastructure.

According to him, “We have been working with Dr Kayode Fayemi right from his first tenure and when he served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development. There is no doubt that he is a development-focused leader. We will support Ekiti State as the President of AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, had earlier assured,” Faal added.

Responding, Governor Fayemi said the state needed to upgrade its infrastructure and invest in Agric business, which will in turn provide jobs for its teeming population of youths, which he put at 75 percent of the state’s total population.

He added that setting up a smart city to promote knowledge economy is also crucial to the administration.

“We have aligned our priorities to the AfDB’s priorities and our plan is to make Ekiti a destination of choice for her citizens and all those who will like to live, work and invest in the state.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES47 mins ago

Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention

The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
NEWS2 hours ago

Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance

Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS

The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi

The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip

Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: