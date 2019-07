AfDB Team Meet Fayemi Over Infrastructure Upgrade

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Senior Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, on Thursday said that Ekiti state government had taken the right step by seeking partnership with the Bank.

Faal said it was important for the state to do something about its infrastructure deficit.

He spoke on Thursday when a team of the bank’s technical experts met with Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his team at the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The meeting which was in furtherance of ongoing talks between the bank and the state government on support for the upgrade of its infrastructure, was a follow up to an earlier one at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, last month.

Some key areas the Bank is considering technical and financial support for Ekiti State Government include the knowledge zone, agriculture development, transportation, Infrastructure and governance initiatives, SMEs and job creation.

Target projects include Ado Ekiti- Akure road, Agro-allied cargo airport, the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (a smart city to promote a knowledge economy), Agriculture Processing Zone, Power Project and job creation.

The AfDB director, who noted the AfDB had a good working relationship with Governor Fayemi during his first term in office and when he served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, described the Governor as a development-focused leader.

He restated the earlier position of AfDB’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, that the development bank would partner with the state in its desire to upgrade its infrastructure.

According to him, “We have been working with Dr Kayode Fayemi right from his first tenure and when he served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development. There is no doubt that he is a development-focused leader. We will support Ekiti State as the President of AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, had earlier assured,” Faal added.

Responding, Governor Fayemi said the state needed to upgrade its infrastructure and invest in Agric business, which will in turn provide jobs for its teeming population of youths, which he put at 75 percent of the state’s total population.

He added that setting up a smart city to promote knowledge economy is also crucial to the administration.

“We have aligned our priorities to the AfDB’s priorities and our plan is to make Ekiti a destination of choice for her citizens and all those who will like to live, work and invest in the state.”