ENTERTAINMENT
Anthony Joshua Visits Fela’s Shrine, Fans React
Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua caused a social media frenzy following his visit to Fela Kuti’s New Afrika Shrine.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joshua has been on a Nigerian tour, visiting several landmarks and interacting with fans.
The British boxer, who constantly connects with his Nigerian roots via social media, shared the video of his visit on his Twitter handle @anthonyfjoshua.
In the video, Joshua is seen mixing up with fans before meeting Femi Kuti who showed him around the Shrine.
Commenting under the post, fans joked that Joshua had come to Nigeria to fortify himself for the upcoming match against Andy Ruiz.
NAN recalls that in June, he lost to Ruiz by total knock out in the seventh round.
He surrendered all four of his heavyweight titles in what was considered as one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
Fans pointed out that Joshua’s reconnection with his Nigerian roots would give him winning edge during the rematch.
@AnthonioC_ tweeted, The next person you going fight will fall like the walls of Jericho.”
@Haddadin7 said, “And this is the champion of the world bonding with his people to feel the edge to focus and fight again for them! Great way to search for motives and #Stayhumble.”
@BetrandDuru said, “There’s power in the roots. Touching base enlightens the mind. We are proud of you champ.”
@Lawalawojide tweeted, “Anthony is live in Nigeria, Andy Ruiz you are in soup. A.J is coming for his Belt.”
NAN reports that A rematch is been fixed for November or December, 2019 although the other details are yet to be released.
MOST READ
FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease
The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations
The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa
The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers
The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa
Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
YESSO Earmarks N349 For Abia Youth
World Bank-assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) programme has earmarked N349 for the payment of monthly stipends to...
Police Urged To Identify Measures For Addressing Gender Based Violence
Prof. Abubakar Muazu of the University of Maiduguri has urged the Nigeria Police and other stakeholders to identify appropriate measures for...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’