Others
Arsenal Want To Sign Big, Expensive Players — Emery
Unai Emery has said that Arsenal are looking to bring in ‘very big and expensive’ players into the club this summer.
The Gunners who reportedly have a budget of just £40m this transfer window are looking to bring some star names to the Emirates Stadium amid unrest among fans over the financial investment in the squad.
“Our target is to achieve three or four players who really improve our team and our squad now,” Emery said in a news conference , yesterday.
“We have very good players and very good young players who can progress to take and get big performances with us. Other players can come here to help us.
“We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players.”
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke was criticised by Arsenal supporters’ groups on Monday in a two-page letter that labelled the American billionaire “passive” and “absent” and using the club as an “investment vehicle.”
In contrast to Emery’s comments, Kronke’s son Josh — who is vice-chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) — said in an interview on Tuesday that the club are looking to bring in “the next big thing” instead of big-name signings.
The club have had bids turned down for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, and are interested in signing France under-19 defender William Saliba, but face competition from North London rivals Spurs.
Arsenal’s only signing this summer is Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli, while star midfielder Aaron Ramsey left for Juventus and captain Laurent Koscielny is on strike.
MOST READ
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
In June 2009, the late wise, humane, urbane and peace-loving President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua granted unconditional amnesty to militants in...
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a swipe at Tuesday’s call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and some northern youths...
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman...
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’
Every year, Nigeria loses N580billion through unnecessary tax incentives, Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM), an international non-government organisation, formed...
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
Super Eagles yesterday beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to claim...
Abia Denies Allocating Land For Ruga
Abia state goverment has denied a media report that it has allocated land at Osisioma Ngwa, near Aba to the...
TUC Wants 35% Women Representation In PMB’s Cabinet
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS11 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle For Bronze
-
ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Pharrell Hints Working On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media
-
NEWS11 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos