NEWS
China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance
China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said on Thursday.
The project is part of the country’s efforts to diversify its nuclear sector. It was originally scheduled to go into construction in 2017.
The company did not say when the project was likely to be completed.
The country’s first demonstration SMR at the Changjiang nuclear facility in Hainan will be used to “verify the design, manufacture, construction and operation of the technology.
“This including accumulate valuable experience in small nuclear power plants.”
China hopes the reactor – “Linglong One” – will eventually stand alongside its bigger third-generation “Hualong One” model as it bids to export its advanced nuclear technologies and build projects overseas.
SMRs are around a third of the size of conventional reactors and can be used in the remote countryside, shipped to islands and plugged into existing grid infrastructure.
They are also expected to be used in China for urban heating and desalination projects.
The State Power Investment Corporation in June said that it was planning to build a small-scale pilot heating reactor in the northeastern city of Jiamusi, with the aim of putting it into operation by 2024.
China’s ambitious reactor-building plans have been held back by its decision to rely on larger, safer but untested “third-generation” reactor designs, which are costly and have long construction time.
The world’s first AP1000, designed by U.S.-based Westinghouse, finally went into operation at Sanmen on China’s eastern coast in 2018, some four years behind schedule.
The world’s first EPR, designed by France’s Areva, also went into operation in China in December 2018.
China is expected to complete its first reactor using its own domestic Hualong One technology by the end of 2020, ahead of schedule.
MOST READ
Court Dissolves 26-year-old Marriage Over Lack Of Care, Threat To Life
An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 26-year-old marriage between Adewale Florence and her husband Sunday. The News Agency...
FG Partners EU, UN To End Violence Against Women, Girls
Federal Government will collaborate with European Union (EU) and UN to end violence against women and girls in the country,...
FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease
The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations
The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa
The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers
The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa
Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS21 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’