Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

China Launches Reactor Project In Push For Nuclear Dominance

Published

4 hours ago

on

China has started building its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project on the island province of Hainan, the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said on Thursday.

The project is part of the country’s efforts to diversify its nuclear sector. It was originally scheduled to go into construction in 2017.

The company did not say when the project was likely to be completed.

The country’s first demonstration SMR at the Changjiang nuclear facility in Hainan will be used to “verify the design, manufacture, construction and operation of the technology.

“This including accumulate valuable experience in small nuclear power plants.”

China hopes the reactor – “Linglong One” – will eventually stand alongside its bigger third-generation “Hualong One” model as it bids to export its advanced nuclear technologies and build projects overseas.

SMRs are around a third of the size of conventional reactors and can be used in the remote countryside, shipped to islands and plugged into existing grid infrastructure.

They are also expected to be used in China for urban heating and desalination projects.

The State Power Investment Corporation in June said that it was planning to build a small-scale pilot heating reactor in the northeastern city of Jiamusi, with the aim of putting it into operation by 2024.

China’s ambitious reactor-building plans have been held back by its decision to rely on larger, safer but untested “third-generation” reactor designs, which are costly and have long construction time.

The world’s first AP1000, designed by U.S.-based Westinghouse, finally went into operation at Sanmen on China’s eastern coast in 2018, some four years behind schedule.

The world’s first EPR, designed by France’s Areva, also went into operation in China in December 2018.

China is expected to complete its first reactor using its own domestic Hualong One technology by the end of 2020, ahead of schedule.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

LAW7 mins ago

Court Dissolves 26-year-old Marriage Over Lack Of Care, Threat To Life

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 26-year-old marriage between Adewale Florence and her husband Sunday. The News Agency...
NEWS8 mins ago

FG Partners EU, UN To End Violence Against Women, Girls

Federal Government will collaborate with European Union (EU) and UN to end violence against women and girls in the country,...
AGRICULTURE10 mins ago

FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease

The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
NEWS22 mins ago

Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations

The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
BUSINESS35 mins ago

DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa

The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
NEWS35 mins ago

Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers

The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
NEWS51 mins ago

Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa

Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure   equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: