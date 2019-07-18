NEWS
Cocoa Farmers Call For Irrigation Across Producing States
Cocoa farmers in Nigeria tasked the Federal government on the need to establish irrigation across cluster cocoa farms in the country.
Adeola Adegoke, newly appointed Chairman of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) who made the call at the inauguration ceremony of new executive held at in Akure, the Ondo state capital said the call became imperative due to heat waves which will boost cocoa production.
Mr. Adegoke explained that the irrigation process is important because of the danger posed by the present climate conditions which is very unfavorable to cocoa regeneration and sustainability.
He also said that it will also help to move the country to number one in the committee of cocoa producing nations.
Comrade Adeola noted that CFAN under his leadership will collaborate with stakeholders in the cocoa industry and the government to improve the richly natural resources.
According to him, CFAN would also partner with the government in order to work towards the improvement and fixing of deplorable infrastructures in cocoa villages and towns across the nation.
He noted that the interest of the farmers will also be protected and they will give consideration to the area of provision of subsidized inputs.
While commending Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the free distributions of Five Hundred thousand hybrid cocoa seedlings to farmers, Adeola said
Also, the immediate past governor of Ondo state Dr Olusegun Mimiko who was at the occasion urged the federal government to continue to subsidize agricultural products and tools used by the farmers.
MOST READ
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has expressed support for the call on the Fulani herdsmen to return home if...
UK To Strengthen Security, Economic Ties With Nigeria–Envoy
British higher commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said in Sokoto that the United Kingdom (Uk) would continue to strengthen its...
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
Cocoa Farmers Call For Irrigation Across Producing States
Cocoa farmers in Nigeria tasked the Federal government on the need to establish irrigation across cluster cocoa farms in the...
Disregard Rumour On Herdsmen, Police Urges Public
The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police has said its attention has been drawn to an alleged video in...
7,000 Ogoni Women To Join OML 25 Host Communities’ Protest Against Shell
A pressure group, the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has said it will mobilize about 7,000 women from all the...
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
In June 2009, the late wise, humane, urbane and peace-loving President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua granted unconditional amnesty to militants in...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS16 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
EDUCATION22 hours ago
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze