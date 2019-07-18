LAW
Court Dissolves 26-year-old Marriage Over Lack Of Care, Threat To Life
An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 26-year-old marriage between Adewale Florence and her husband Sunday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the marriage was dissolved on grounds of lack of care for her and the children, desertion and no rest of mind for 11 years, constant beating, threat to kill her with charms.
Florence, 46, a resident of No 16, Oniyo Street, Efon Alaaye–Ekiti, told the court that, she left her husband eleven years ago, because of constant beating, threat to life and lack of care.
According to her, she is thereby ready to move on with her life.
She told the court that her husband had failed to perform his responsibility and had not been taking care of his children.
The mother of four told the court that at times, her husband would put charms in her wardrobe.
The petitioner pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage and also order her husband to be taking care of the children, Ayodele (25) male, Samuel (22) male, Deborah (19) female and Marvelous (15) male.
The respondent, Sunday, had repeatedly shunned the court proceedings, saying that he was not interested in the matter at all as he had remarried.
The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, noted that the marriage had broken down irretrievably, and consequently dissolved the marriage.
Akomolede ruled that since the children have come of age, except the youngest, the first three are adult and they can decide where to remain either with their father or mother.
She also ordered that the respondent should be paying N5,000 for the monthly feeding allowance of the last child, Marvelous.
She said both parties should be responsible for the education of their children.
MOST READ
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi
The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation
Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip
Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
NEWS11 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
METRO10 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Is Kogi Going The Way Of Zamfara?
-
NEWS10 hours ago
INEC Closes Case At Kaduna Governorship Election Tribunal