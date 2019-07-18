Connect with us
Court Dissolves 26-year-old Marriage Over Lack Of Care, Threat To Life

14 hours ago

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 26-year-old marriage between Adewale Florence and her husband Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the marriage was dissolved on grounds of lack of care for her and the children, desertion and no rest of mind for 11 years, constant beating, threat to kill her with charms.

Florence, 46, a resident of No 16, Oniyo Street, Efon Alaaye–Ekiti, told the court that, she left her husband eleven years ago, because of constant beating, threat to life and lack of care.

According to her, she is thereby ready to move on with her life.

She told the court that her husband had failed to perform his responsibility and had not been taking care of his children.

The mother of four told the court that at times, her husband would put charms in her wardrobe.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage and also order her husband to be taking care of the children, Ayodele (25) male, Samuel (22) male, Deborah (19) female and Marvelous (15) male.

The respondent, Sunday, had repeatedly shunned the court proceedings, saying that he was not interested in the matter at all as he had remarried.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, noted that the marriage had broken down irretrievably, and consequently dissolved the marriage.

Akomolede ruled that since the children have come of age, except the youngest, the first three are adult and they can decide where to remain either with their father or mother.

She also ordered that the respondent should be paying N5,000 for the monthly feeding allowance of the last child, Marvelous.

She said both parties should be responsible for the education of their children.

 

