NEWS
DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
The Operations Comptroller in charge of Kano and Jigawa, Mr Musa Tambawal, disclosed on Thursday, that the department monitored a total of 217 stations in July and the 25 were found wanting.
He told newsmen that the defaulting filling stations were sealed for irregular dispensing, diversion of petroleum products and other offences.
Tambawal expressed dismay that many of the stations feigned ignorance on the regulations of the Department, but said the sealed stations would be sanctioned.
He warned petroleum marketers to desist from sharp practices as severe weight of the law awaits them.
The official directed the sealed stations to update their operational licenses and regularise their operations to avoid further clampdown.
(NAN)
MOST READ
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi
The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation
Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip
Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
NEWS11 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
METRO9 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Is Kogi Going The Way Of Zamfara?
-
Others24 hours ago
Arsenal Want To Sign Big, Expensive Players — Emery