DPR Seals 25 Filling Stations In Kano For Various Offences

11 hours ago

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 25 filling stations in Kano for various offences, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Operations Comptroller in charge of Kano and Jigawa, Mr Musa Tambawal, disclosed on Thursday, that the department monitored a total of 217 stations in July and the 25 were found wanting.

He told newsmen that the defaulting filling stations were sealed for irregular dispensing, diversion of petroleum products and other offences.

Tambawal expressed dismay that many of the stations feigned ignorance on the regulations of the Department, but said the sealed stations would be sanctioned.

He warned petroleum marketers to desist from sharp practices as severe weight of the law awaits them.

The official directed the sealed stations to update their operational licenses and regularise their operations to avoid further clampdown.

(NAN)

 

