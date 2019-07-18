NEWS
Edojobs, Uber Finalise Plans As Ride-Hailing Platform Set To Launch In Benin City
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has finalised modalities and Greenlight activities as Uber, ride-hailing company, is set to launch in the city of Benin.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said EdoJobs and the State’s Investment Promotion Office are finalising arrangements with the Uber team to ensure the smooth take-off of the service in Benin City.
The global ride-sharing service is scheduled for launch in Benin City on July 24, 2019, at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City. Uber will also be launching its Greenlight Hub – a support centre for its driver-partners on the same day.
He added that the state government is passionate about attracting investors and businesses to the state, which makes the coming of Uber to the state another testament to the state’s openness to business and investment.
According to him, “We are committed to opening up the business space in Edo State and have ensured that investors get the needed support to set up a base in Edo State and enjoy from our comparative advantage as a logistic hub in the South-South region. So, it is not so surprising that the government’s openness to investors has attracted Uber to Benin City. We task our youths and upwardly-mobile residents to take advantage of the service in the state.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said that the state government is keen on attracting investors and ensuring that inflow of investments into the state is sustained.
According to her, “We are working closely with Uber for its launch in Benin City. There was a recent engagement with drivers at the Edo Innovation Hub, where we engaged with drivers who will operate on the platform. We are excited about the coming of the service in Benin and are working closely to ensure its smooth take-off.”
Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said that the State’s investment promotion drive is yielding the desired results, and efforts are being synergised among relevant government agencies to attract more investment into other sectors of the state’s economy.
“With Uber’s coming, we are very confident that more investors will be looking at Benin to expand their businesses,” he added.
MOST READ
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi
The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation
Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip
Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
NEWS11 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
METRO10 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Is Kogi Going The Way Of Zamfara?
-
NEWS10 hours ago
INEC Closes Case At Kaduna Governorship Election Tribunal