Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Edojobs, Uber Finalise Plans As Ride-Hailing Platform Set To Launch In Benin City

Published

12 hours ago

on

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has finalised modalities and Greenlight activities as Uber, ride-hailing company, is set to launch in the city of Benin.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said EdoJobs and the State’s Investment Promotion Office are finalising arrangements with the Uber team to ensure the smooth take-off of the service in Benin City.

The global ride-sharing service is scheduled for launch in Benin City on July 24, 2019, at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City. Uber will also be launching its Greenlight Hub – a support centre for its driver-partners on the same day.

He added that the state government is passionate about attracting investors and businesses to the state, which makes the coming of Uber to the state another testament to the state’s openness to business and investment.

According to him, “We are committed to opening up the business space in Edo State and have ensured that investors get the needed support to set up a base in Edo State and enjoy from our comparative advantage as a logistic hub in the South-South region. So, it is not so surprising that the government’s openness to investors has attracted Uber to Benin City. We task our youths and upwardly-mobile residents to take advantage of the service in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said that the state government is keen on attracting investors and ensuring that inflow of investments into the state is sustained.

According to her, “We are working closely with Uber for its launch in Benin City. There was a recent engagement with drivers at the Edo Innovation Hub, where we engaged with drivers who will operate on the platform. We are excited about the coming of the service in Benin and are working closely to ensure its smooth take-off.”

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said that the State’s investment promotion drive is yielding the desired results, and efforts are being synergised among relevant government agencies to attract more investment into other sectors of the state’s economy.

“With Uber’s coming, we are very confident that more investors will be looking at Benin to expand their businesses,” he added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES50 mins ago

Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention

The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
NEWS2 hours ago

Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance

Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS

The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi

The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip

Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: