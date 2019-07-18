Connect with us
EFCC Hands Over Badeh’s Recovered Building To VON

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, handed over a property located at Plot 1386, Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, near Glo Mobile Network, Wuse 2 Abuja, to the Voice of Nigeria, VON.

The edifice is one of the properties seized from and finally forfeited to the federal government by the late Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh.

According to the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Commission, Barrister Ola Olukoyede, the hand over is a testament that the fight against corruption is real.

He explained that “If we are able to fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly,  we would have fought 70 percent of Nigeria’s problem.”

Chairman of the Board of VON, Ibrahim Buba and DG, VON, Osita Okechukwu led other management staff of VON at the handover ceremony.

Recall that the another building recovered from Badeh was handed over to the Presidential Commission on North’s Initiative now Northeast Development Commission.

