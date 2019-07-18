EU Contributes £50m To Tackling Drug Abuse, Trafficking In W/Africa

Mr Kurt Cornelis, Head of Cooperation. European Union Delegation to ECOWAS said on Thursday that EU had contributed 50 million Euros to the fight against drug use and illicit drug trafficking in West Africa.

Cornelis disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the end of the launch of 2014-2017 West African report on drugs in Abuja.

He said the programme started in 2014 through EU implementation partners, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) following reported increase in drug abuse in the sub-region.

The EU official said it was also discovered years ago that West Africa was used to transport drugs, hence the bloc’s interest in funding programmes that will curb the menace.

“We support ECOWAS in many areas and we have noticed that drug use and illicit trafficking of drugs have become a problem in West Africa, so we decided to increase our support to ECOWAS in this area.

“I am glad that after a couple of years of work, finally we have a scientific report which demonstrates many aspects of drug abuse and trafficking in West Africa; and we have reconfirmed that the problem is growing and more needs to be done.

“On this particular programme, we have contributed 50 million Euros for the funding of activities.

“We knew that West Africa acted as a kind of platform, or transit for drugs towards Europe, but now we have to understand that the consumption of drugs is really on the rise in Africa and should be of concern to government,’’ he said.

He explained that the funds were meant for capacity building, tackling drug abuse and trafficking; as well as obtaining valid data and report on drugs.

“It took a while for the programme to yield results, but we are happy with what has been achieved so far and I think we can end the project on a good note,’’ Cornelis said.