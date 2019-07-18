NEWS
Gombe Seeks Partnership In ICT
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has called on the national and foreign firms to partner with the state in its efforts at promoting Computer and ICT education to facilitate speedy development.
He equally said that his government accords greater importance to computer education and information technology (ICT), adding that “it is in line with this that we constituted a sub-committee under a renown ICT expert, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, during the transition period with a view to improve the sub-sector.”
The governor spoke yesterday, at the 14th International Conference of Nigeria Computer Society held at the Conference Centre, Gombe.
While welcoming participants, Yahaya noted that “the main objectives of the Nigeria Computer Society is to promote the education and training of computer Scientists and Engineers, Information Architects, Technologists and indeed Systems Professionals in Nigeria.
“The theme of this conference ‘Smart Nations, Digital Economies and meaningful lives’ is apt and timely, considering the paradigm shift to innovative and emerging technologies that are increasingly being used to create new services and improve both the public and private sectors.
“I understand that the Conference is aimed at bringing together Icons in Information Technology, Decision Makers, Chief Executives, Members of the Academia and other experts from within and outside the country to brainstorm on prospects and challenges in the industry for the socio-economic development of the nation. I therefore commend the Nigeria Computer Society for organising this timely event at a time when IT is key to all human endeavours.”
He stressed that he had no doubt that the conference would showcase Nigeria’s potentials in Information Technology (IT), as well as other related fields with a view to competing favourably with other nations.
Yahaya commended the leadership and members of the Nigeria Computer Society for finding him worthy to be conferred with Honourary Fellowship of Nigeria Computer Society (NCS.
He assured them of government’s support in their quest to develop computer education and information technology in the state and the nation as a whole.
