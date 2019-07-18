ENTERTAINMENT
Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards Celebrates 17yrs Asthma Free
Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards is celebrating 17 years of being healed of Asthma.
Edwards, who took to Instagram handle @frankrichboy to celebrate, also expressed gratitude to God for the healing.
According to the gospel singer, he had never used an inhaler since those years and nothing has happened to him.
The singer, with excitement, prayed for those going through same challenge,
Edwards wrote:
“Today marks 17 years God healed me from asthma and I’ve never used an inhaler since then.
“My prayer tonight is to everyone with any type of health challenge even if it’s a terminal disease.
“WE SERVE A GOD WHO CAN TERMINATE TERMINAL DISEASES!! Be free from sickness IN JESUS NAME!!!
Edwards is one of the most popular gospel musicians in Nigeria, one of the most appreciated Christian singer and his songs have become very popular.
His debut album saw the light in 2008 and was called ‘The Definition’ which consisted of 14 tracks and he released several other albums, like “Angels on t he Runaway” in 2010 and “Unlimited” in 2011.
He has become a new label in the music industry and has released famous songs, like:You too dey bless me; Omema o, Mma Mma, Welcome to Zion etc.
Edwards created his own Record Label called “RockTown” and his third and fourth album were an acclaimed success in the industry.
