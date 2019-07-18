HUMAN RESOURCE : Ogun Promises To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare

The Ogun State governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his government’s commitment to quick payment of workers’ salaries and deductions as and when due.

Abiodun, who made the pledge at the 2019 International Day Of Cooperative Celebration, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State recently, said that workers in the state would not experience non-remittance of deductions and pensions, as its government would do everything humanly possible to also promptly pay workers’ salaries and other entitlement.

He said: “Let me reiterate our irrevocable commitment to workers, that regular payments of salaries, remittance of pension to Pension Fund Administration (PFA), and other entitlements will be on the front burner of this administration, never again will you experience non-remittance of deductions,” Abiodun said.

His administration, he pointed out, would continue to support cooperative societies in the state, so as to become successful business enterprises which would be protected by the enacted law and in tandem with best global practices.

Cooperative societies, he stressed, have continued to be a valuable driven socio-economic growth of any society. He further said that the choice of the theme for this year’s celebration has much impact to play in human life, as it was about people more centred in enterprises that are characterised by human development and workplace.

He emphasised that cooperative enterprise was a unique body member serving entity, which empower people to collectively realise economic aspirations through self-help and empowerment.

Statistics, he said, have shown and attest to it that 12 per cent of humanity were part of the 3 million Cooperatives in the world, and the top 300 Cooperatives garner a turnover 2.1 trillion U.S dollars, according to world cooperative monitor in 2017.

He added that cooperative societies employ 380 million people across the globe, representing 10 per cent of the world employ population, noting that over 12,000 registered cooperative societies were operating the state.

In the same vein, the president, Ogun State Cooperative Federation Limited (OGSCFED), Alhaji AbdulRasaaq Ola Balogun said this year’s edition marks the 25th United Nations International Day Of Cooperative, thereby showcasing the activities of the movement as an organisation that moves and sustains the social, economic and cultural development of the world.

He said the theme for this year’s celebration encapsulated the immeasurable contributions of the Cooperative movement to preservation of employment and promotion of decent work in world economy, cooperative are people-oriented enterprise.