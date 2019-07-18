Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard

Published

11 hours ago

on

A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise on Thursday told an Ibadan Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo State that he raped his 15-year-old daughter in an attempt to protect her.

Consequently, he was ordered to be remanded in Agodi Prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case till July 30, 2019.

The accused was arraigned on a one-court charge of having carnal knowledge of his daughter, with Charge‎ No. Mi/271c/2019.

The prosecutor, Mr. Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the accused, in December 2018, at Omo Village, Agbofieti, Ibadan, in the Ibadan magisterial district, did rape one Orilonise Adenike without her consent.

Ogunremi‎ said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 34, Subsections 1 and 2 of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2006.

No plea was‎ however taken during the arraignment.

When the Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Olaniran, sought to know from the accused what could have pushed him into defiling his biological daughter, Orilonise said that since he lost his wife a few years ago, he had been taking care of Adenike and others siblings.

He further told the court that he committed the act in an attempt to protect her daughter.

Orilonise said that the incident happened as he was trying to ascertain if Adenike had lost her virginity, adding that upon discovering that her daughter was still intact, he started having sex regularly with her both in the morning before she leaves for school and at night.

‎The magistrate berated fathers who were fond of sexually abusing their daughters and other under-aged girls, saying they were only allowing the devil to use them to destroy the society.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES49 mins ago

Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention

The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
NEWS2 hours ago

Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance

Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS

The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi

The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
COVER STORIES2 hours ago

Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip

Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: