I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard

A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise on Thursday told an Ibadan Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo State that he raped his 15-year-old daughter in an attempt to protect her.

Consequently, he was ordered to be remanded in Agodi Prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case till July 30, 2019.

The accused was arraigned on a one-court charge of having carnal knowledge of his daughter, with Charge‎ No. Mi/271c/2019.

The prosecutor, Mr. Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the accused, in December 2018, at Omo Village, Agbofieti, Ibadan, in the Ibadan magisterial district, did rape one Orilonise Adenike without her consent.

Ogunremi‎ said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 34, Subsections 1 and 2 of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2006.

No plea was‎ however taken during the arraignment.

When the Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Olaniran, sought to know from the accused what could have pushed him into defiling his biological daughter, Orilonise said that since he lost his wife a few years ago, he had been taking care of Adenike and others siblings.

He further told the court that he committed the act in an attempt to protect her daughter.

Orilonise said that the incident happened as he was trying to ascertain if Adenike had lost her virginity, adding that upon discovering that her daughter was still intact, he started having sex regularly with her both in the morning before she leaves for school and at night.

‎The magistrate berated fathers who were fond of sexually abusing their daughters and other under-aged girls, saying they were only allowing the devil to use them to destroy the society.