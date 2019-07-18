Insecurity: Senate Deputy Minority Whip Urges FG To Support Zamfara Gov

Senate deputy minority whip, Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u yesterday called on the federal government to compliment efforts of the Zamfara State government to bring a quick end to spate of insecurity and bloodletting in the state.

Sahabi, while commending the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his team for their visit to Zamfara State to have an on-the-spot assessment of the security challenges and wanton destruction of lives and property that have continued unabated for too long, stressed that measures already put in place by the state government have undoubtedly yielded some positive results adding that government at the centre needs to provide a more conducive environment and encouragement that would return peace to the state.

Senator Ya’u specifically expressed joy that the leadership of the House of Representatives has shown commitment and demonstrated courage to visit the state , adding that “such visit would help the House of Representatives make an informed decision during budgetary sessions and would equally help in coming up with other critical interventions that would help in rebuilding the affected areas in the state as well as providing meaningful assistance to the affected persons.”

He expressed confidence that the proposed implementation of the Ruga settlement programme in the state by the governor would sufficiently address a major aspect of the root causes of the attacks.

He further maintained that, “crisis of such nature should be tackled by various means not limited to the use of maximum force. What the state government is currently doing is not the use of force and everybody can attest to the fact that we are getting results, this can be built upon using other approaches that would address the root causes of these mindless killings. It is important for everyone, every stakeholder to understand that every crisis has a root cause and until you address the fundamental issue, there won’t be light at the end of the tunnel and it is on this premise that I urge the federal government to assist in addressing the root causes and proffer solutions to this issues so that we can have peace sustained in that state and the entire region.”

He further called on all stakeholders in the state to treat the issue of banditry with utmost sense of patriotism and not on political or religion lines, adding that, “when bandits attack, they do that without taking religion or political inclinations into account and everyone to that extent becomes a victim so we must put all hands on deck and address this menace.”