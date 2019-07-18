Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Iran Agrees To Allow Women Watch Upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – FIFA

Published

4 hours ago

on

Iran’s Football Federation (FFIRI) has agreed to allow women to attend upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifyers of their men’s national team but that approval from the government is still needed.

The ruling body FIFA on Thursday said that a letter from its president Gianni Infantino with a July 15 deadline for progress on the matter “has been answered positively” by Iran Football Chief, Mehdi Taj.

“Mr Taj confirmed that the requested access has been approved by the FFIRI Executive Committee and that the matter has been taken up directly with the Minister of Sports and Youth in Iran.

“This is with a view to ensuring that all relevant approvals are obtained so that women will be able to attend the qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

Women in Iran have been largely banned from entering stadiums since 1981, shortly after the 1979 Islamic revolution, with ultra-conservative clerics arguing they should not witness frenetic male fans and their pithy slogans.

Infantino wants the issue resolved before 2022 qualifying starts in September.

Iran’s opponents are Iraq, Bahrain, Cambodia and Hong Kong in a campaign which also serves as qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

LAW7 mins ago

Court Dissolves 26-year-old Marriage Over Lack Of Care, Threat To Life

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 26-year-old marriage between Adewale Florence and her husband Sunday. The News Agency...
NEWS8 mins ago

FG Partners EU, UN To End Violence Against Women, Girls

Federal Government will collaborate with European Union (EU) and UN to end violence against women and girls in the country,...
AGRICULTURE9 mins ago

FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease

The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
NEWS21 mins ago

Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations

The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
BUSINESS35 mins ago

DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa

The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
NEWS35 mins ago

Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers

The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
NEWS51 mins ago

Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa

Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure   equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: