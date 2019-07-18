Irukera: Making Competition Work For Consumers And Businesses

In a country where many public institutions under perform, getting the right people to lead them is a critical consideration. Only the right leadership can crank weak systems, processes and procedures into life and get them moving in the right direction to progress the vision and mission of the organization. So it helps to have smart professionals who have integrity, relevant experience, and a passion for the job. This is especially important when a new agency is established to carry out a timely mandate.

The new Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) whose mandate touches upon many important aspects of the Nigerian economy is, in this sense, fortunate to have Babatunde Irukera as its pioneering Director-General. FCCPC was established by the Federal Government to promote competition and fair play in Nigeria’s business environment, while protecting the interests of consumers. Its broad mandate is to realize a more competitive marketplace that simultaneously protects consumer rights and the legitimate interests of businesses in the marketplace.

Appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to head the new commission, Irukera has served in many capacities within the legal and business sectors in Nigeria as well as in other jurisdictions including the US and the UK. He too up the new role following a successful stint as the MD/CEO of the Consumer Protection Council(CPC). A respected lawyer, he is coming in with strong qualifications and experience as well as a nuanced understanding of the dynamics of Nigeria’s business environment and the peculiar challenges that prevail in that space. Irukera is very clear that consumer rights and the interests of businesses in a competitive market place do not have to be hostile or mutually exclusive. As he is fond of pointing out, producers are also consumers and vice versa because both producers and consumers are users and buyers of raw materials, transport services, telecommunication services among others.

The appointment of Irukera has also achieved the additional benefit of seamless continuity as the CPC’s powers and responsibilities have been transferred to the FCCPC. But beyond the elegance of a transition, it is clear that his track record in the CPC and his robust prior record in consumer rights advocacy will stand him good stead in his new position. Irukera has made a career out of championing the interests of victims of corporate high handedness and other categories of wrongdoing. A few examples capture the flavor of the man and his record.

Irukera was a key member of the team that represented the Nigerian Government in the historic class action against pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer when the company was sued for conducting dubious drug trials on thousands of Nigerians in 1996. After a long drawn court battle that lasted 15 years, Pfizer was eventually forced to pay a $75m compensation in an out of court settlement to victims of the drug trial, following talks between former Nigerian military leader Yakubu Gowon and former US President Jimmy Carter. Irukera’s contributions in that trial were a major factor in resolving the controversial case, and it wouldn’t be the last time he would score a win for the underdog in court.

In 2012 he represented one Titilayo Akinsanya against Coca-Cola in a wrongful termination suit, securing a N17 million settlement for the plaintiff. More recently, in his role as MD of CPC, Irukera continued on the same trajectory of leading the institution to stand against documented infringements of consumer rights. It will be recalled that CPC sued MultiChoice Nigeria Limited when the company increased its cable subscription rates in defiance of the terms of an ongoing discussion with CPC.

Irukera has robustly followed up this and other cases inherited from the CPC within the short period that he has been at the helm of FCCPC. Recently, FCCPC issued a final order to MultiChoice for going ahead with the upward review of its tariffs and other services in spite of the court case.

Also notable are FCCPC’s recent measures to protect Nigerian consumers who may have purchased Rock ‘n’ Play Sleeper, a children’s product recently recalled by the United States Consumer Protection Commission. In a statement signed by Irukera, the FCCPC said it was banning the product because it recognized that consumers in Nigeria may have purchased the item online before the recall. FCCPC advised any Nigerian who had purchased the product to discontinue using it and to email details of their transaction to the commission. This prompt and decisive action by FCCPC is typical of Irukera’s leadership style.

Another characteristic of the Irukera style is solid preparation and mastery of the substance and details of any issue that he focuses on. Irukera dedicated his first few months at the FCCPC to developing the capacity of his staff to deliver on their expanded mandate. This was to enable them get a firm grip of the new regulations to ensure effective implementation of the functions captured in the FCCPC Act. Based on this firm foundation, the new commission, says Irukera is set to “issue a number of regulations in pursuance of our mandate under the Act”. No doubt, he will be looking to build on the success of the CPC in consumer rights protection even as FCCPC focuses on the promotion and enforcement of competition and fairness among businesses.

Furthermore, Irukera’s inclusive and collegial style is a strong advantage as the FCCPC put heads together with other regulatory agencies to define boundaries and areas of cooperation in pursuit of the collective goal: protecting consumer rights and encouraging an improved marketplace that works for individual Nigerians and businesses as well as boosts the overall economy. This is important as the FCCPC shares some responsibilities with agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) which is also involved in consumer protection. As DG of FCCPC, Irukera is building on the existing interagency cooperation enjoyed by the CPC with NAFDAC and other agencies.

The FCCPC’s mandate to fix distortions in the Nigerian marketplace holds a lot of promise for Nigeria’s business environment from a producer’s standpoint and a consumer’s. Irukera’s track record inspires plenty of confidence that the FCCPC will help the country make significant economic gains as it serves various important interests in the Nigerian marketplace by facilitating and enforcing world class standards.

**Adole is a public policy strategist based in Abuja