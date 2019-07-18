Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration

Published

14 mins ago

on

As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the All Progressives Congress APC for demanding probe into his source of income.

The governor who took a swipe at SERAP who on Monday called for investigation into his declared assets for purpose of transparency, pointed out that SERAP statement showed that neither the organisation nor its charges should be taken seriously.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, affirmed that he was not going to listen to SERAP who he described as a non- serious organization.

He explained that what he has done by declaring his asset publicly is a personal commitment which even the constitution does not mandate.

SERAP had in a post on its Twitter handle, demanded to verify the assets declared by governor Makinde at the Code of conduct Bureau (CCB) which he made public on Monday.

Adisa also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party should be ashamed of making comments on public declaration of the Governor’s assets.

The spokesman further revealed that the opposition party did not have anything to say on the matter because it did not show example of probity, accountability and sincerity to the people of Oyo State.

He said, “I am surprised that somebody in the APC is not ashamed to make a comment on this matter.

“How shameful could this be for the leader of a party that has just left government not to understand the tenets of constitution and what it requires of his members who just finished serving the state?

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS14 mins ago

Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration

As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
NEWS23 mins ago

Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters

Lagos State government, yesterday, ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators on...
NEWS34 mins ago

…Urges Federal Fire Service To Diversify Operations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged the Federal Fire Service not to restrict its emergency operations to firefighting...
EDUCATION40 mins ago

‘We Will Ensure Registration Of Qualified Teachers In FCT’

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said he would ensure that...
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU logo
EDUCATION44 mins ago

ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
NEWS1 hour ago

Aburime Bags ICMC Fellow

Nigeria’s foremost human rights lawyers and management consultant, Barrister (Major) Orlando Benson Aburime, (rtd), has been honoured as a Fellow...
LAW1 hour ago

Osun Governorship Election And The Burden Of Proof

In this report, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO looks at the judgement that uphelld the election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State....
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: