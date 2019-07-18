FOOTBALL
Mikel Retires From International Football
Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from international football.
His decision to quit the national team came hours after the country’s third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 32-year-old has called time on his international career after their third-place finish in Egypt
Mikel battled injuries in Egypt and was limited to two games during the group stage, against Burundi and Madagascar.
The former Chelsea player has been a key member of the Super Eagles since he made his debut appearance against Libya in August 2005.
During his stint in the national team, Mikel played in two Fifa World Cup tournaments and four Africa Cup of Nations, where he won the title in 2013 and a bronze medal in 2019.
“Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my national career,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.
“In 2006 I played my first official championship for my country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for the national team with Super Eagles.
“My national career started in 2003, under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful to the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible national and international career.
“At the age of 32, it’s time for me to retire from the national team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at Afcon 2019.
“Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years.”
During the Afcon campaign, Mikel secured a permanent switch to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, where he will play in the 2019-20 season alongside compatriots Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme
MOST READ
FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease
The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations
The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa
The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers
The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa
Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
YESSO Earmarks N349 For Abia Youth
World Bank-assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) programme has earmarked N349 for the payment of monthly stipends to...
Police Urged To Identify Measures For Addressing Gender Based Violence
Prof. Abubakar Muazu of the University of Maiduguri has urged the Nigeria Police and other stakeholders to identify appropriate measures for...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’