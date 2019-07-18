BUSINESS
N145bn Worth Of Bonds To Be Auctioned July 24 – DMO
The Federal Government has offered for subscription by auction N145 billion worth of bonds in its July 24 auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.
The offer circular obtained from its website on Thursday in Abuja, stated that it would sell N40 billions of a five year re-opening issue maturing in April 2023 at 12.75 per cent.
It would also sell N50 billion 10 year re-opening bond to mature in April 2029 at 14.55 per cent, and another N55 billion 30 year re-opening at 14.80 per cent to mature in April 2049.
According to DMO, units of sale is N1, 000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of N50 million and in multiples of N1, 000 thereafter.
The DMO explained that the bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Nigerian Government, with interest payable semi-annually to bondholders, while bullet repayment would be made on maturity date.
Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit. (NAN)
MOST READ
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
The 18 Women Holding Out Against 451 Men In 9th NASS
The National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all the 36 states of the federation and the...
World Bank To Support More Projects In Kogi
The World Bank Group yesterday pledged more support for Kogi State to facilitate its development and eradicate poverty among the...
Zamfara Gov Lauds NAF Over Bandits Negotiation
Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Matawale, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the role it played in helping...
Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Trip
Kaduna State High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Yoruba Youths Back Northern Elders On Return Of Herdsmen
-
NEWS11 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
METRO9 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Is Kogi Going The Way Of Zamfara?
-
Others24 hours ago
Arsenal Want To Sign Big, Expensive Players — Emery