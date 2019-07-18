NBA President Urges Govt, Nigerians To Protect, Uphold Rules Of Law

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro has called on the Nigerians to do everything to protect and ensured that the rule of law is upheld at all times in the country.

Usoro, who was spoke at a press conference in Lagos to herald activities lined up for the Annual General Conference of the NBA, said that a country where anarchy and impunity reign is bound to experience socio-political and socio-economic crises.

He insisted that most of the problems being faced by the Nigeria presently is due largely to the disregard for the rule of law by both the government and the citizens.

The president of the bar also stressed that the NBA as a body of lawyers will continue to advocate for the enforcement of the due process of law, protection of the judiciary and the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

Also speaking at the event the co-chairman of planning committee of the NBA Annual General Conference, which will hold in Lagos in August, Gbenga Oyebode (SAN) said the country need to start planning for the future.

According to him, the realisation of the fact that made the association to pick as it theme for this year’s conference, ‘Facing the Future’ said as underscore the need to invest in a sustainable foundation for an optimistic future.

Oyebode said the conference will feature over 30 technical sessions and showcase sessions, where subject-matter experts, business leaders and renowned political leaders in various fields of human endeavour will lead conversations primarily aimed at envisioning the future of the Legal Profession and the country.

He stated the discussions at the seven days even will be within the context of a rapidly changing and evolving world, and anticipating the adaptive measures that practitioners will be required to embrace in light of these imminent changes.

The senior lawyer also said that the conference which is open to all members of the NBA and members of the public, will have in attendance the Vice-president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President of the International Bar Association (IBA) Horacio Bernardes and others guests from across the world.

Oyebode further noted that, “within the period of six years, Nigeria has experienced mixed fortunes, including the end a boom period, a recession and, more recently, a slow recovery. These events underscore the exigencies for a well-defined, deliberate template for, ”Facing the Future”.

“The Conference will address issues around the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, access to justice and protection of fundamental human rights, the economy and how to pilot the present to assure a better future.

“The phenomena of globalization and technology have evolved exponentially over the years and have disrupted practically every sphere of society.

“Artificial intelligence, block chain, financial technology, cloud computing, electronic documentation and electronic discovery are a few of the technologies that have directly and will continue to impact the manufacturing and services sectors including the legal and justice sub-sectors.

“The Conference will interrogate the current legal regulatory environment, lawyers’ response to technology and preparedness to harness these tools tor efficient legal services delivery and a technology driven judiciary.

“This year, the Conference places the NBA Sections and their respective specialist committee sessions at the heart of the conference programme for capacity building.

“Lawyers will have a real opportunity to focus on their areas of interest and benefit from emerging practice areas to be better equipped and reinforced to ‘Face the Future’,” he stated.