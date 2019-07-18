NEWS
Nigeria To Spend N2.5Trn To Service Debt In 2019 – Atiku
***Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Independence
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has declared that Nigeria would have spent ₦2.5 trillion on debt servicing by the end of 2019, a figure which be said is more than the country’s capital budget.
Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, warned that the deeper the country goes into unsustainable debt, the more it loses its independence to her creditors.
Recall that last week, the former Vice President has urged immediate action to address Nigeria’s unsustainable debt burden. This is especially as the National Economic Council which he chaired in 2006, paid off Nigeria’s entire debt under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo.
But in his statement Atiku said “As if to vindicate the former Vice President, the National Bureau of Statistics has released Q1 statistics which revealed that in the first quarter of 2019 (January to March), General Buhari’s regime spent a whopping ₦610.2 billion on debt servicing for domestic debts. Note that these monies were spent on servicing (paying interest) debt, not in repaying debt.
“To put this in perspective, in the first three months of 2019, what Nigeria has spent on servicing domestic debts, so far, is more than the combined entire budget for education and youth development for the whole of 2019.
“How did this happen? How could an administration double our national debt from ₦12 trillion in 2015 to ₦24.9 trillion today and still have no tangible evidence of development to show for it?
“The reason is that no matter how much resources you give a man who does not know how to create wealth, it will never be enough.
“If the current trend continues, Nigeria will have spent ₦2.5 trillion on debt servicing by the end of 2019, a figure that is more than our capital budget. Can a nation survive like this?”
Atiku who warned that “the deeper we go into unsustainable debt, the more of her independence Nigeria loses to her creditors,” added that the older generation should sacrifice for the youth.
”We must not be a vampire generation that squanders the financial lifeblood of Nigeria and bequeath financial bondage to the next generation.
“For the avoidance of doubt, not long ago, Atiku Abubakar had outlined a robust strategy for the funding of the country’s development needs without resort to indiscriminate borrowing,” he said.
