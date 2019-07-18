NEWS
Olowola Wins Innovative Leadership In PR Award
The managing partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, was bestowed the Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management award while Zenera Consulting emerged the Outstanding Brand Management Company of the Year at the 2019 National Marketing Stakeholders Summit & Brand and Advertising Awards of Excellence.
According to the organisers, the awards were conferred on the brand following a meticulous selection process involving several nominees and judges adding that the bestowments give substance to the cutting-edge solutions the company offers its clients in areas of strategy, reputation management, branding and advertising.
Commenting on the honours, Olowola, who is also the Institute of Management Consultants fellow, said: “With heightened demand for cost effective cutting-edge marketing, 2018 witnessed several exceptionally high-octane creative campaigns. It is, therefore, very gratifying that it is against this backdrop that all our hard work was adjudged worthy of these awards by the very industry itself. Whilst saying a big thank you to outstanding talents in the Zenera Group and other stakeholders, we reinstate our commitment to continuing to delight clients and peers in a sustainable and all-inclusive manner.”
Olowola’s recognition stemmed from his vast contribution to the growth of the indigenous public relations and reputation management sector in his 25-year career. According to Marketing Edge’s editor, John Ajayi, “Meka Olowola’s emergence as Marketing Edge Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management Awardee, which we are reluctant to describe as an award, was a product of painstaking review and assessment of your immense contributions to the pace-setting and front-running status of Zenera Consulting as a full service Branding and Public Relations (PR) firm in Nigeria.”
Zenera Consulting is a full-service integrated marketing communications and reputation management firm boasting a diverse clientele list that includes Tier 1 companies in all the major business sectors.
MOST READ
Srinivas Rao Appointed Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria
MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of its first chief digital officer (CDO), Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently...
DPR Warns Operators Against Violating Industry Rules
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has declared zero tolerance for actions calculated to weaken the oil and gas laws...
Olowola Wins Innovative Leadership In PR Award
The managing partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, was bestowed the Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management award while...
HUMAN RESOURCE : Ogun Promises To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare
The Ogun State governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his government’s commitment to quick payment of workers’ salaries and deductions...
Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters
Lagos State government, yesterday, ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators on...
…Urges Federal Fire Service To Diversify Operations
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged the Federal Fire Service not to restrict its emergency operations to firefighting...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS13 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS8 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
W’Bank, AfDB Blacklist 15 Nigerian Companies, 9 Individuals
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)