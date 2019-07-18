Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Olowola Wins Innovative Leadership In PR Award

Published

44 mins ago

on

The managing partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, was bestowed the Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management award while Zenera Consulting emerged the Outstanding Brand Management Company of the Year at the 2019 National Marketing Stakeholders Summit & Brand and Advertising Awards of Excellence.

According to the organisers, the awards were conferred on the brand following a meticulous selection process involving several nominees and judges adding that the bestowments give substance to the cutting-edge solutions the company offers its clients in areas of strategy, reputation management, branding and advertising.

Commenting on the honours, Olowola, who is also the Institute of Management Consultants fellow, said: “With heightened demand for cost effective cutting-edge marketing, 2018 witnessed several exceptionally high-octane creative campaigns. It is, therefore, very gratifying that it is against this backdrop that all our hard work was adjudged worthy of these awards by the very industry itself. Whilst saying a big thank you to outstanding talents in the Zenera Group and other stakeholders, we reinstate our commitment to continuing to delight clients and peers in a sustainable and all-inclusive manner.”

Olowola’s recognition stemmed from his vast contribution to the growth of the indigenous public relations and reputation management sector in his 25-year career. According to Marketing Edge’s editor, John Ajayi, “Meka Olowola’s emergence as Marketing Edge Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management Awardee, which we are reluctant to describe as an award, was a product of painstaking review and assessment of your immense contributions to the pace-setting and front-running status of Zenera Consulting as a full service Branding and Public Relations (PR) firm in Nigeria.”

Zenera Consulting is a full-service integrated marketing communications and reputation management firm boasting a diverse clientele list that includes Tier 1 companies in all the major business sectors.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS42 mins ago

Srinivas Rao Appointed Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of its first chief digital officer (CDO), Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently...
NEWS42 mins ago

DPR Warns Operators Against Violating Industry Rules

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has declared zero tolerance for actions calculated  to  weaken  the  oil and gas laws...
NEWS44 mins ago

Olowola Wins Innovative Leadership In PR Award

The managing partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, was bestowed the Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management award while...
NEWS46 mins ago

HUMAN RESOURCE : Ogun Promises To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare

The Ogun State governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his government’s commitment to quick payment of workers’ salaries and deductions...
NEWS2 hours ago

Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration

As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
NEWS2 hours ago

Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters

Lagos State government, yesterday, ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators on...
NEWS2 hours ago

…Urges Federal Fire Service To Diversify Operations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged the Federal Fire Service not to restrict its emergency operations to firefighting...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: