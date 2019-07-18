Connect with us
PMB Approves New Official Portrait

2 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved a new official portrait for display in public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.

In a statement issued by office to the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), the president directed ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), sub-national entities, businesses and the public to obtain the soft copy of the portrait.

Also, the sample copy of the new official portrait can be viewed and downloaded from the website of the office of the SGF .

