NEWS
Pregnant Woman Die, 8 Others Injured In Ibadan Auto-crash
A middle aged pregnant woman has been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ibadan-Abeokuta road.
LEADERSHIP gathered that eight other passengers suffered varying degrees of burns in the incident which took place at Omi-Adio in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.
An eye witness accounts said the commercial bus in which the victims were traveling, ran into trouble when its shaft pulled off.
The driver was said to have lost control and the bus rammed into a ditch after somersaulting several times.
They said the confused passengers numbering about ten were struggling to get out of the wrecked bus when it went up in flames and trapped the occupants.
As sympathisers struggled to rescue the victims, the pregnant woman who was said to be seated in the front became unconscious and was unable to escape from the inferno, which also caught other passengers in the bus.
A team of officers from Apata I unit of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and officers from the traffic section of Omi Adio police station assisted in evacuating the victims of the accident from the deep valley where the bus plunged into.
Those injured in the accident were rushed to the nearby Alaafia hospital, Apata where they were still receiving medical attention as of the time of filling this report.
The corpse of the pregnant woman was deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital morgue, Ring Road, Ibadan.
A police officer from Omi Adio Police Station attributed the accident to over speeding and lack of maintenance of the bus
