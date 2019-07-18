Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC

Unless he complies with the order of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, asking him to appear before it, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, may incur the wrath of the court sitting in Abuja.

Also to appear along with him before the tribunal today is the Zamfara State resident electoral commissioner (REC).

The tribunal gave the directive yesterday after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) complained that the subpoena served on the two INEC officials since July 12 and 15 were not complied with.

Consequently, the tribunal ruled that Yakubu must appear before it today or risk actions against him.

It also ruled that the Zamfara REC by all means should appear with Yakubu since its record showed that the INEC boos, the first respondent, the commission and the REC were duly served to produce documents.

According to the tribunal, “the chairman and REC in Zamfara as well as the legal team representing them in this matter are to comply with the order. They have the duty to comply and obey the subpoena.

“They have been directed to produce documents in the subpoenas by 12:00 p.m. tomorrow,” the tribunal ruled.

Its chairman, Justice Garba Mohammed gave the order after PDP’s lawyers disclosed that they served copies of the court’s subpoena on the INEC officials since July 12 and July 15, respectively.

While the PDP said that it submitted the copy of the subpoena to the REC in Zamfara on July 12, Yakubu was served on July 15.

On this basis, the PDP accused INEC of conniving with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari in the February presidential election.

The opposition party named INEC as its first respondent in the petition while President Buhari is the second respondent and the APC, the third respondent in the petition.

It further argued that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the election but INEC went ahead to declare Buhari winner.

INEC said that Buhari won the the election with 15,191,847 votes.