Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers

Published

2 days ago

on

The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The approval followed a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Garba Ado (APC-Kano) at plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

The approval is in line with the provisions of Section 151 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The provision states that the president has the power to appoint any person as a Special Adviser to assist him in the performance of his functions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, in a message to the house on July 9, requested for approval to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

The house stated that the Constitution empowered the National Assembly to prescribe by law or resolution the number of such advisers and their remuneration and allowances.

The house would transmit the approval to the Senate for concurrence.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

POLITICS28 mins ago

Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC

Registration of political parties should be a full time job of another body, the chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute,...
United Nations logo United Nations logo
NEWS1 hour ago

UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon has raised concern over the safety of aid workers in Borno and northeast...
NEWS1 hour ago

 Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will collaborate with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)...
NEWS1 hour ago

el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has on friday sworn-in Head of service, Chief Of Staff, Principal Private Secretary, and...
NEWS1 hour ago

World International Day For Justice: Obaseki Harps On Stiffer Measures To Curb Trafficking, Punish Perpetrators

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there is need for a stronger collaboration among international actors to...
NEWS1 hour ago

SUBEB Staff In ‘Soup’ Over Employment Racket In C/River

An employee with the Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR- SUBEB), Mr. Ikwa Bassey has been suspended by the...
NEWS2 hours ago

Plateau Govt Tasks Parents On Immunisation Of Children Below 5 Years

The Plateau Government on Saturday urged parents and guardians to ensure that all children below the age of five are...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: