NEWS
Rivers: Police Disperse Anti-Killings’ Protesters
…152 People Killed In Three Months -Group
Men of the Rivers State Police Command yesterday dispersed hundreds of protesters who had gathered to protest against incessant killings in parts of the state.
This is as a civil society group, We The People, has declared that no fewer than 152 people were killed in parts of Rivers State in the past three months.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the protesters, under the umbrella of Rivers State Civil Society Organizations (RSCSO) had planned to kickstart the protest from the popular Isaac Boro Park in Mile One, Port Harcourt.
However, before the protesters, who wore black could converge at the take-off point, over 200 policemen had taken over the park and charged the early comers away.
It was also gathered that all efforts by the organisers of the protest to get the nod of the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to go on with the protests did not yield meaningful fruits.
Speaking to newsmen later, one of the organisers and Executive Director of “We The People”, Ken Henshaw, decried the refusal of the Police to allow the protest go on.
Henshaw said: “The situation right now is that we have been forced by the Police to demobilize this action. Over 200 policemen gathered here to stop us. This protest was a very peaceful protest by all intents and purposes.
“We actually went to the Commissioner of Police, we spoke with him and we informed him that civil society organizations in Rivers State are going to hold a peaceful march in this state and we are going to be calling attention to the incessant killings in Rivers State.
“We went to the Commissoner’s office with copies of our reports. Copies of reports that documented killings in the state in the month of April, May and June, 2019.
“It might interest you to note that in th month of April, 46 people were killed in Rivers State. In the month of May, 80 people were murdered in Rivers State and in the month of June, 26 people were killed in Rivers State.
“We went to the Commissioner of Police and we gave him a letter, telling him that we are going to hold this protest March and he told us that he will dispatch some officers to give us protection because that is what we asked for.”
However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, said the protesters were only stopped from going on with the protest to avoid being hijacked by hoodlums.
MOST READ
FG Raises Alarm Over New Cassava Brown Streak Disease
The Federal Government has raised an alarm over a recent virile disease, Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), ravaging East and...
Ancient Mosque Discovered In Israeli Desert During Excavations
The remains of an ancient mosque dating back to the 7th or 8th century were discovered in the Israeli desert,...
DPR Seals Illegal Filling Stations In Adamawa
The Adamawa office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the...
Reps Approve PMB’s Request To Appoint 15 Special Advisers
The House of Representatives has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers in accordance with the provisions...
Women Demands More Political Appointments Ahead Of New Cabinet In Adamawa
Women groups, has demanded for more appointments, to ensure equal participation in governance and decisions making processes for inclusiveness,...
YESSO Earmarks N349 For Abia Youth
World Bank-assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) programme has earmarked N349 for the payment of monthly stipends to...
Police Urged To Identify Measures For Addressing Gender Based Violence
Prof. Abubakar Muazu of the University of Maiduguri has urged the Nigeria Police and other stakeholders to identify appropriate measures for...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Remain Where You Are, PMB Tells Herdsmen
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Matawalle And The Cheering News From Zamfara
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Super Eagles Pip Tunisia To Claim 8th AFCON Bronze
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal Summons INEC Chairman, Zamfara REC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
‘Nigeria Loses N580bn Annually To Needless Tax Incentives’