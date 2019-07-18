Connect with us
Senate Confirms Galadima As NIPSS DG, NCC Commissioners

Published

11 hours ago

on

The Senate confirmed the appointment of Prof Habu S. Galadima as the substantive Director General (DG), National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

This was sequel to the consideration of the report of an ad-hoc committee on the screening of presidential nominees chaired by Senator Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central).

Presenting the report, Senator Folarin said that the committee members were satisfied with the performance of the nominee during screening and therefore recommended the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded a letter to the Senate for the confirmation of appointment of Galadima as the substantive NIPSS boss, relying  on Section 5(2) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Act.

The upper legislative chamber also confirmed the appointment of Engr. Uba A.S. Maska from the North West geo-political zone for a second term as the Executive Commissioner of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

It also approved the appointments of Aliyu Saidu Abubakar from the North East, Prof. Millionaire Abowei (South South) and Abdulazeez Mohammed Salman (North Central) as Non-Executive Commissioners, respectively.

The confirmation of their appointments also followed the consideration of report by another ad-hoc committee chaired by Senator Folarin, who equally announced that the committee found the nominees qualified to occupy the positions as recommended accordingly.

The Senate had dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider reports of the committees while majority of the lawmakers approved the appointments of the nominees when President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan put the questions.

